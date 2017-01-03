Hausvogteiplatz is located in Berlin Mitte, just east of the famous Gendarmenmarkt. You can get there by taking the U2 U-Bahn line.

The square was built in the XVI century, replacing a part of Berlin’s old fortifications, during the modernisation of the city ordered by Friedrich Wilhelm.

Up until the XVIII century Hausvogteiplatz was a location for a prison

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The square was rebuilt during the construction of the U2 line and lasted in this state almost untill the end of World War II, most of the buildings were however destroyed during the bombing of Berlin.

On the square you can find an installation to remind about the victims of national socialism, especially around 4000 jews working in textile industry in the area of Hausvogteiplatz, murdered by the nazis during the III reich era.

It consists of 3 mirrors facing outward and inward.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.