Haus zur Berolina - a former shopping mall from the1890's

Hausvogteiplatz

 

DSC04106.jpg
Hausvogteiplatz in Berlin-Mitte

Hausvogteiplatz is located in Berlin Mitte, just east of the famous Gendarmenmarkt. You can get there by taking the U2 U-Bahn line.

DSC04108.jpg
….today

The square was built in the XVI century, replacing a part of Berlin’s old fortifications, during the modernisation of the city ordered by Friedrich Wilhelm.

Berlin, Hausvogteiplatz
….and in 1889 (source: Wikipedia)

Up until the XVIII century Hausvogteiplatz was a location for a prison

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The square was rebuilt during the construction of the U2 line and lasted in this state almost untill the end of World War II, most of the buildings were however destroyed during the bombing of Berlin.

dsc04112
Installation in memory of the Jews killed by the Nazi regime

On the square you can find an installation to remind about the victims of national socialism, especially around 4000 jews working in textile industry in the area of Hausvogteiplatz, murdered by the nazis during the III reich era.

dsc04115
Installation in memory of the Jews killed by the Nazi regime

It consists of 3 mirrors facing outward and inward.

dsc04142
Installation in memory of the Jews killed by the Nazi regime

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

One thought on “Hausvogteiplatz

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s